FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blake shelton gwen stefani nicole kidman robert pattinson eva longoria celine dion chrissy teigen miley cyrus cher drake David Hasselhoff jimmy kimmel emma watson farrah abraham Faye Dunaway Keith Urban blac chyna mariah carey donald trump katy perry Brian Cullinan
Home » Awards

Miranda Lambert Thrilled Ex Blake Shelton Left Gwen Stefani At Home For The CMT Awards!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/10/2017
4
9.5K Views
4


miranda lambert gwen stefani blake sheltonSource: lifeandstylemag.com

Although Miranda Lambert was already accompanied by her love Anderson East to the CMT awards, it looks like she was thrilled, her ex, Blake Shelton left his own half, Gwen Stefani at home! According to a source, Lambert is a big fan of the awards and always looks forward to attending. But although she claims she is completely over Blake, the insider revealed Miranda was hoping he would attend by himself because she feels uncomfortable seeing them both together.

Meanwhile, Stefani isn’t at all bothered by the big noise made around Blake and Mirada reuniting at the awards show.

An insider explained that Stefani was not bothered nor threatened by the exes meeting.

She and Shelton have been together for over a year now, and they care closer than ever.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

‘Gwen couldn’t care less if Blake runs into Miranda Lambert at the CMT Awards or anywhere else. She has never been so completely secure in a relationship before. Blake makes her feel like a queen, so he could literally be surrounded by gorgeous women, and she would not mind!’

It is not surprising there is so much trust between them as the two seem made for each other both in front of the cameras as well as behind.

Although we are yet unsure if Blake and Miranda crossed paths at the awards ceremony, what is sure is that recently, country star RaeLynn dished on Blake’s romance with Stefani.

The former The Voice contestant had nothing but good things to say about the couple.

She praised Shelton for being so friendly and reliable as well as Stefani for being down to earth and the life of the party! Clearly, a match made in heaven!

❤️ gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

As fans may already be aware, it is rumored that the couple are recording music together again as they were seen going to the studio together recently.

Advertisement

Do you think Lambert was better fitted with Shelton or is Stefani really his soulmate?

Post Views: 9,465

Read more about blake shelton gwen stefani miranda lambert CMT Awards 2017 teh voice

Advertisement

You may also like
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Face New Engagement Rumors – Miranda Lambert Still Not Totally Gone
06/10/2017
Gwen Stefani Wasn’t With Blake Shelton At The CMT Awards Where He Might Have Met His Ex, Miranda Lambert
06/08/2017
Gwen Stefani Is Not Worried About Blake Shelton Seeing His Former Wife, Miranda Lambert, At The CMT Music Awards
06/07/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
4 Comments

judy denison
06/10/2017 at 11:35 am
Reply

I think that it’s just a fling. She’s too Old for him. Not saying they aren’t a cute couple. But have y’all noticed every time a photo is taken she’s looking at the camera? I mean she should be looking at him when he’s kissing her at least. Oh well live and learn


Scott
06/10/2017 at 10:38 am
Reply

Melvin, you’re an idiot!!!


Tania Espinosa
06/10/2017 at 10:19 am
Reply

Just because YOU had not heard of Gavin doesn’t mean he isn’t in the limelight. He is on TheVoice UK. He tours with his band Bush. That was one of the reasons they were having issues, after having her babies she always wanted one of them to be home for them but Gavin was not into staying home while she toured. So she hardly toured and instead focused on her clothing brand, line of perfume, and then makeup. Now she even has a cartoon. I suggest Google someone before you speak ill of them.


Melvin
06/10/2017 at 9:00 am
Reply

Gwen Stefani is a gold-digger who went after a married man. Because her own (ex) husband wasn’t in the limelight, she felt the need to chase someone who was. Blake is going to be in for a rude awakening when he realizes she’s all about fame/popularity/and photo opportunities.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *