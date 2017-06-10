Miranda Lambert Thrilled Ex Blake Shelton Left Gwen Stefani At Home For The CMT Awards!

Although Miranda Lambert was already accompanied by her love Anderson East to the CMT awards, it looks like she was thrilled, her ex, Blake Shelton left his own half, Gwen Stefani at home! According to a source, Lambert is a big fan of the awards and always looks forward to attending. But although she claims she is completely over Blake, the insider revealed Miranda was hoping he would attend by himself because she feels uncomfortable seeing them both together.

Meanwhile, Stefani isn’t at all bothered by the big noise made around Blake and Mirada reuniting at the awards show.

An insider explained that Stefani was not bothered nor threatened by the exes meeting.

She and Shelton have been together for over a year now, and they care closer than ever.

‘Gwen couldn’t care less if Blake runs into Miranda Lambert at the CMT Awards or anywhere else. She has never been so completely secure in a relationship before. Blake makes her feel like a queen, so he could literally be surrounded by gorgeous women, and she would not mind!’

It is not surprising there is so much trust between them as the two seem made for each other both in front of the cameras as well as behind.

Although we are yet unsure if Blake and Miranda crossed paths at the awards ceremony, what is sure is that recently, country star RaeLynn dished on Blake’s romance with Stefani.

The former The Voice contestant had nothing but good things to say about the couple.

She praised Shelton for being so friendly and reliable as well as Stefani for being down to earth and the life of the party! Clearly, a match made in heaven!

As fans may already be aware, it is rumored that the couple are recording music together again as they were seen going to the studio together recently.

Do you think Lambert was better fitted with Shelton or is Stefani really his soulmate?