Miranda Lambert Rescues Hundreds Of Pets Displaced By Hurricane Harvey, Posts Cute Pics With The Animals

Miranda Lambert has been contributing to the rescue mission following Hurricane Harvey by getting hundreds of stranded pets to safety. The country star managed to mobilize her MuttNation Foundation and together help the poor animals in need.

And so, the organization is working non-stop in order to bring the lost pets to safety and also get them to shelters and feed them.

Later on, efforts will also be made to have the pets reunite with their owners.

We have learned that in the last three days, the singer and her organization have managed to save no less than 230 pets.

The star took to social media to share photos of only a part of the cute animals they have rescued.

On Wednesday, she even shared a pic of a dog that had given birth that morning and was sleeping with her pups on her tour bus’s floor.

In addition, Lambert did not hesitate to show gratitude towards everyone involved in the rescue process and posted pics of two volunteers holding two other dogs as well.

They couldn’t have done it alone, and so, MuttNation also thanked all of the benevolent people who participated in the rescues or donated money to the cause.

One of their most crucial missions was relocating some of the already existing animals from shelters in Houston and around it to shelters in others states so there would be enough space to temporarily house the rescues affected by the hurricane.

Hurricane Harvey has caused around $10 billion in economic losses and propriety damages as of now.

Sadly enough, the natural disaster also made at least 39 victims while reports say a similar number of people are still unaccounted for.