Miranda Lambert Reportedly Slams Blake Shelton Marriage In New Interview

It’s almost taken her two years, but it sounds like Miranda Lambert is finally opening up about her split with Blake Shelton. The country star reportedly slammed Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani in a new interview. Why did Lambert wait this long to talk about the breakup?

A source told Life & Style that Lambert spilled all the dirty details about her divorce with Shelton, including how she felt smothered living in Oklahoma. Lambert felt like opening up after the success of her album, The Weight of These Wings, and because she thought Shelton was making her into the villain.

“Blake blindsided her with the divorce and drove her out of their home,” the insider stated. “It hurt her badly and profoundly changed her outlook on life.”

Lambert wasn’t happy with how Shelton handled the divorce and thought most of her friends in the music industry were taking Shelton’s side. She remedied this by writing about the divorce in her new album.

In fact, Lambert recently revealed that her side of the story is in the music and that she poured all of her emotions into the project.

“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there. There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.”

Although Miranda Lambert sang about the divorce, she did not want to write a breakup album.

The split with Shelton is clearly the driving source behind the album, but Lambert also tried to be as honest as possible and avoid hating too much on men.

“She’s not afraid to bare her soul. She could have written a whole man-hating record, but she went to a vulnerable, honest place. To be vulnerable you must be strong, and that’s what she is,” writer Brandy Clark shared.

Prior to the album, Lambert admitted that 2015 was a rough year. In a note on Instagram, the country star told fans that her divorce was filled with both heartache and healing.

She also admitted that she has learned to accept flaws in others and how to cope with difficult situations.

She closed the post by sharing how music has been her medicine through tough times and thanked her fans for their continued support.

Lambert is currently dating fellow country singer Anderson East. While Lambert and East are doing great, the source revealed that she isn’t happy about Shelton’s heated romance with the No Doubt alum.

Fortunately, it sounds like Lambert and East might be walking down the aisle in the near future.

“He’s crazy about Miranda and she’s so smitten with him as well. Their friends can definitely see them getting engaged in the near future,” an insider shared. “They love to play music together, drink, have fun, and hang out.”

Shelton has not commented on Lambert’s new interview. The couple parted ways in the summer of 2015 after four years of marriage.