Miranda Lambert Reportedly Needed ‘Fuel’ To Get Through Her Daily Life In Oklahoma With Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert’s life in Oklahoma with Blake Shelton was harder than anyone thought. Following the success of Lambert’s latest album, The Weight of These Wings, the country star revealed that she struggled just making it through her daily life while living on Shelton’s sprawling ranch.

Lambert admitted that things got so rough with Shelton that it started to affect her music. She recalled a time when she was contracted to write a car commercial song and she barely got it done in time. It was at that moment that she realized something needed to change.

“I remember I had to write a song for a Dodge RAM commercial. It was hard. I barely got it out, and I was like, ‘Man, I need some fuel. I have to go fall in love with it again,’” she explained. “So Nashville does that for me.”

Lambert and Shelton have been separated for close to two years. Although Lambert has been more open about the split this year, she doesn’t like talking about the breakup. Instead, the country star lets her music do the talking.

“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there,” she shared. “There’s no mystery anymore—take from it what you will.”

Speaking of her music, People reports that Lambert did not want to write a typical breakup album. Instead, Lambert wanted to sing about everything that was going on in her life at the moment, including the good and bad.

“I walked in with guns blazing,” Lambert explained. “I just knew one thing: I didn’t want a breakup record. I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.”

Lambert added that she doesn’t always feel as confident and fiery as she lets on. While she has her ups and down like anyone else, Lambert explained how the split changed her perspective on life. Lambert no longer takes emotional hardship for granted and understands herself at a deeper level.

While Lambert is still enjoying the success of her latest album, she has found love with boyfriend Anderson East. The couple is currently enjoying their romance in Nashville and Lambert occasionally takes a break on her massive farm close to the city limits.

She may have been bored on Shelton’s ranch, but Lambert enjoys her time alone on the farm, where she can wear whatever she wants and spend all day playing with her dogs.

Although Lambert isn’t afraid to sing about most subjects, she doesn’t like to write about politics. In fact, Lambert believes bringing politics into music just creates a divide amongst fans who just want to have a good time.

Meanwhile, as many of you already know, Miranda Lambert’s ex-husband has also moved on since the divorce. Shelton is currently dating No Doubt alum Gwen Stefani.