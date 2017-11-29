Miranda Lambert Might Have Responded To Blake Shelton’s People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive Title With Some Funny-Looking Cookies

A batch of funny-looking cookies has created quite a stir on social media because some fans believe that Miranda Lambert is using them to throw shade at her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, who was named People Magazine‘s sexiest man alive.

Lambert, who has been in a serious relationship with R&B singer Anderson East, recently took to Instagram where she shared some cookies that she had just baked.

The weirdly-shaped butter cookies are covered with frosting and rainbow-colored sprinkles.

While the picture appeared innocent enough, the caption created quite a roar.

Miss Lambert said that sometimes messy and ugly things can be nice on the inside. Note that the picture was posted around the time it was revealed that Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend was chosen for the coveted title.

She captioned the photo: “I’m thankful for so much. Family, Friends, Mutts, and Music just to name a few. And for my sweet Bama boy that encouraged me to walk these into his family’s Thanksgiving when I was totally embarrassed of them. Really UGLY cookies that taste GOOD! The message we all need to remember sometimes comes with sprinkles. “It’s what’s on the inside that counts.” I’m very THANKFUL for the little reminder. #thanksgiving #homemadelessons #theicing #Bamafam #sprinklesomelove #UglyCookieCo @andersoneast.”

Fans without mentioning names seemed to be poking Shelton.

One said: “You better believe you got yourself a real Southern Gentleman! What inside is what matters? So true… but one can only judge ones inner beauty by the words that come out of their mouth.You have a good man by your side who encourages you! That’s what it’s all about!

Another follower stated: “It’s all about what’s inside!!! Beauty is only skin deep. Thank you for the little reminder because we all need to be reminded sometimes! See you in Knoxville. Looks is in the eye of the beholder. I bet they taste good even if they look messy. Messy can be sweet and good. You’re awesome at everything. You do.Love you.”

A source close to Stefani said she had another reaction to the news.

The family friend claimed: “Blake is sexy to Gwen because he is funny. Blake is sexy to Gwen because he loves her children. Blake is sexy to Gwen because he shows her love that she has never experienced before. So it does not take a magazine to know what she has always known, but she is happy now that the rest of the world is aware of what she has known for a while!”

Do you think the cookies meant anything?