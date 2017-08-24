Miranda Lambert Is Working On New Music About Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani – She Will Taylor Swift Her Ex

Another feud is brewing between Miranda Lambert and her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and his new ladylove, Gwen Stefani.

In the past, via close family friends, Miss Stefani had sent out messages asking Lambert to stop using her divorce as inspiration for new music.

It appears that the country diva either failed to hear the messages or has decided to ignore them.

A source close to Lambert said she has been cooped up in the recording studio working on a new album.

And thus far, most of the tracks focus on the pain, suffering, and humiliation she encountered after her split from “The Voice” coach.

There is an excellent reason why Lambert will never stop pouring her heartache into her music, her 2016 album, “The Weight of These Wings,” was both critically acclaimed and did well on the charts.

She spoke to BuzzFeed about the writing process of the award-winning record by stating: “I enjoyed the process of this last record called The Weight of These Wings, because I took my time on it and I spent over a year writing for it. I sort of got to explore my songwriting in a different way than I ever have before.”

An insider spoke to In Touch Weekly and explained that Lambert is doing a full Taylor Swift on her ex.

The pal shared with the outlet: “Two years ago he dumped her, divorced her, and drove her out of their home in Tishomingo, OK. She is not hiding anymore. And you can rest assured that she is not through writing about Blake.”

According to the tipster, Lambert was further hurt after Shelton started showing Stefani off to the world just months after he dumped her unexpectedly.

The snitch went on to reveal to the magazine: “Blake broke Miranda’s heart, blindsided her with the divorce, drove her out of his life and then immediately moved on to what seemed like the happiest of high-profile romances with Gwen. That is something that’s going to scar her forever. She was mortified when he began parading Gwen around, practically in front of her face.”

The source, who spoke to the magazine, also explained: “It still burns her to hear about Blake and Gwen all the time. I am sure there will be upcoming songs inspired by Gwen, about how she and Miranda are complete opposites, or how Miranda feels she was left for a different ‘model.’ She will end up singing about how it felt like she had been left for another woman and for bigger-than-life fame.”

Are you eager to hear new music from Lambert?