Miranda Lambert Is Tired Of Hearing About Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani And The Divorce That Turned Her Into A Villain

Miranda Lambert is angry and fed up with being painted as the villain in her divorce from Blake Shelton, allegedly, of course.

It is a well-known fact that when a couple splits, people automatically brand one the victim and the other the bad guy.

In 2015, due to cheating rumors, the country diva was given the negative title, and two years later she cannot shake it off.

A source close to Miss Lambert said she had had it with online commenters and high-profile individuals in the music industry blaming her for the end of the four-year marriage.

The chatty insider told a well-known publication: “She was painted as the villain, and a lot of their friends in the industry took his side.”

Talking to Billboard, Lambert said no one knows the pain and heartache she went through after the divorce.

She seems to allude to the many people hurting her after the separation by saying: “There are days where I cannot even stand up when I think about the end of my four-year marriage.”

The same insider added that while Lambert is in a loving relationship with Anderson East, she is tired of hearing about Gwen Stefani and Shelton’s perfect romance.

The source said: “Even though she is in a relationship with Anderson East, it still sucks to hear about Blake and Gwen all the time. “Six Degrees of Separation” was written in reaction to the Voice coaches’ headline-making relationship.”

During the much-talked-about interview with Billboard, Lambert confirmed that she used her music to express how broken she was after the split.

She shared: “If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it is all on there. There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will. I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’”

While Lambert is fed up of hearing about her ex, Stefani has had enough of her talking about the divorce in her songs.

Another source shared: “Gwen thinks Miranda needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex. Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on; it is time to move on. Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it, and now it is all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!”

This back and forth will probably never stop.