Miranda Lambert Is Not Keeping Ex Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Up At Night With Her Interviews – They Are Focused On A Baby

A baby and wedding are Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s top priorities at the moment – Miranda Lambert is not keeping them up at night.

Less than 24 hours after Lambert rehashed her divorce from Shelton in a lengthy interview, a source close to the “Voice” coach has stepped out to say he is only focused on Stefani.

The friend spoke to the media and claimed the power couple is actively working on adding to their family.

The country star and pop diva would love to have a little girl and are working on making that pregnancy dream come true by the end of the year.

The insider said: “Adding to their family is in the game plan for Gwen and Blake.”

The source went on to say that the blonde entertainer thought she was done having children after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale but after meeting her “cowboy,” all of her plans changed.

The family friend went on to reveal that Stefani is eager to make it possible for Shelton to enjoy the wonders of fatherhood.

The tipster shared: “Gwen loves being a mom and as much as she thought she was done having kids, that all changed when she met Blake. She feels like Blake is her true soul mate and there’s nothing she would love more than to have a baby with him.”

While the lovers are in a rush to have a little one of their own, they are hitting pause on the wedding for now.

The snitch also claimed that Stefani and Shelton are hoping that Lambert will be as happy as they are so she can stop talking about the past.

The insider confessed: “As much as he would like her not to talk about the divorce anymore, or at all, he respects that Miranda has to get over it in her way. He does not want to throw any gas on the fire and say what she is doing is bad or upsets him, because that would be unfair. Blake knows that he will always be linked to Miranda in some way or another. But, he is now where he wants to be and hopes that she is as well, or at least is getting there.”

The person with knowledge of situation went to explain that the duo is too happy to lose any sleep over Shelton’s ex and added: “All in all, Blake is fully aware of the interview, but he is not going to stress about it. It is what it is.”

Advertisement

Rumors are claiming that Stefani might already be pregnant.