Miranda Lambert Enjoyed Doing Blake Shelton Breakup Album And Would Love To Work With Beyoncé

At 33, Miranda Lambert is on top of her game as an artist and has found a great partner in her new boyfriend, Anderson East.

However, the media is still interested in her divorce from The Voice coach Blake Shelton. They split in 2015 after a 4-year marriage.

The split has inspired the music that the two country stars have released in the months after the breakup.

Lambert found a lot of success with her album, The Weight of These Wings, that explored heartaches and the aftermath of relationships gone wrong.

Critics recognized the project, and it received many awards. People want to know how the “Vice” dealt with the creative process since a lot of her new songs seem to cover her split from Shelton.

Fans always assumed that the process was painful, but that was not the case.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, the talented Texas native explained: “I really enjoyed the process of this last record called The Weight of These Wings, because I took my time on it and I spent over a year writing for it. I sort of got to explore my songwriting in a different way than I ever have before.”

In the same chat, she also revealed that she is a big fan of Beyoncé and would love to collaborate with her in the future.

She stated: “There’s a lot, I think, but I am a huge fan of Beyoncé. I think every girls’ answer would be Beyoncé!”

Lambert sat down with the publication to promote MuttNation Foundation, an organization she started to rescue dogs.

Some have criticized the “Over You” artist for spending too much time talking about her ex-husband who seems to be very happy with his new girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

In all fairness, the tabloids have a hard time letting the story go although Lambert seems happy with Mr. East.