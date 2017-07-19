Miranda Lambert Celebrates Anderson East’s Birthday With Intimate Photos And Beautiful Message

Miranda Lambert is celebrating Anderson East’s birthday with a series of intimate pictures and a sweet note.

This week, Lambert’s beau, musician East, turned 30 and she decided to mark the occasion with a post on Instagram.

Lambert unveiled a black and white collage that features personal photos of the couple.

In one of the snapshots, East is about to blow the candles on his birthday cake.

While another shows the pair at a water park smiling from ear to ear.

The last picture has the lovers gazing at each other backstage at a concert.

The country singer praised her boyfriend for being her inspiration and thanked him for the precious moments they have spent together.

She wrote: “Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage, and he owns my heart. Thanks, @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

She went on to thank her fans for their love and support. Lambert added: “Thank you to our friends @chrisstapleton @morganwithane @brent_cobb And @darienlake for making it such a special celebration #darienlakethemepark #rollercoasters&waterslides.”

The kind gesture seems to have touched East because he replied to Lambert with a very moving message of his own.

It read: “Thanks to everyone for all the love on my birthday.I can’t believe that I get the privilege to live the life that I get to live. I have the love of an amazing & kind woman, I get to play music that I love & trust & I get to do it with the greatest band & crew ever & I have the love & support of my family. I love being alive – I love having beautiful memories & I am beyond excited about what the future may hold. Thank you all for everything. I love everything and everyone.”

The two artists are big fans of social media, in fact, they revealed their romance on Instagram.

Lambert and East began dating in 2015 after her very public split from Blake Shelton.

In January 2016, they announced to the world they were a couple with a cute picture on social media.

Since debuting their romance, Lambert and East have been the subjects of countless wild rumors.

It is claimed that Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, is angry at Lambert for constantly talking about the split in her songs.

