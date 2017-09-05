Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Want Friendly Relationship With Blake Shelton

After the divorce and bitterness, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have apparently reached a good place where they are finally happy for each other.

In 2015, the country music darlings made headlines when they announced their divorce.

The rumor mill went wild with a ton of rumors of infidelity, jealousy, and the pair regretting their life choices.

It was claimed that Lambert hated Ohklamaha because it was not modern enough for her taste.

Whereas Shelton was in love with the state’s natural beauty and simplicity.

Fost forward to two years later, Shelton is in a happy relationship with Gwen Stefani while Lambert has found the man of her dreams in R&B singer Anderson East.

A source close to Shelton revealed that while he is not at the point where he sees his ex-wife as a friend, he is genuinely happy for her and her new beau.

Lambert is also thrilled that things worked out for her former spouse in the love department.

A source close to the singers said: “Granted they are not focusing much attention on their exes’ sex and family lives, but they would be OK if that were to happen and they would only hope they would accept things if Blake and Gwen become a family themselves. They are interested in moving forward on good terms and don’t want to have any drama with their exes, so they are thinking positively about them when they are ever brought up. It is pointless to stress about things you cannot control. They are going just to be happy, and things will work out how they are supposed to work out.”

Lambert is looking forward — she is hoping for a lavish wedding and a family in the near future.

Another tipster said: “They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needed after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all.”

It is great that they have decided to make peace.