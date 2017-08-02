Miranda Lambert And Anderson East To Get Married? – Source Says They ‘Could Go The Distance’

Miranda Lambert and her significant other Anderson East first connected in September of 2015, and they are apparently just as ‘in sync’ today. Not only are they very happy together but according to a source close to the couple, they are ready to move to the next stage of their relationship – marriage!

The country music sensation is not hiding what she feels for her fellow singer.

She marked his 30th birthday on July 17 by gushing that the musician ‘owns my heart.’

The in love star called him a light that could outshine the sun, adding that she simply loves making memories with him.

Now, one pal predicts that East will pop the big question pretty soon.

‘He is crazy about Miranda, and she is so smitten with him as well. Their friends can definitely see them getting engaged in the near future.They love to play music together, drink, have fun and hang out.’

No matter the situation, the pair is always able to make the best of it.

When they are together, nothing else matters, and they can smile.

Of course, that does not mean their relationship doesn’t have its ups and downs.

Lambert confessed that East is the person she calls when she is on the verge of a meltdown.

One insider claimed he is always there for her when she needs him.

‘He is so attentive to her and is always playing her compliments. They just balance each other out so well.’

With that being said, the source assured us that going the distance is not out of the question.

Lambert recently gushed about the power of love, saying it’s big and it’s worth it.

Do you think Miranda and Anderson will tie the knot in the near future?