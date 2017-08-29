Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Share Cute PDA Photo

Love is in the air! Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend, Anderson East, shared a cute PDA picture for fans.

They have been dating since 2015, and this latest photo from East shows the love is going strong.

Via social media, the R&B singer uploaded a beautiful snapshot that was taken at a cafe in The Netherlands.

In it, East and Lambert are holding hands as they gaze at each other lovingly.

He used the caption to call Lambert his beautiful lady.

The musician wrote: “I guess I’m anti-hate cause that ain’t what it takes; It’s love that makes this crazy world go round” in my natural habitat in Amsterdam with my beautiful lady.”

Fans of the singers are happy to see them flaunting their romance and are begging for more intimate photos.

Supporters might just get their wish; they might even be seeing proposal and wedding pictures soon.

A source close to Lambert and East said they are in a good place and they are seriously thinking about marriage.

The insider told E! News: “Miranda and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way. They are definitely gonna get married.”

The pair is also hoping to start a family shortly.

The chatty person went on to say: “They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup, and Anderson fulfills it all.”

The source also added: “They never argue and just are both understanding with one another. Miranda and Anderson have couple time, and during that, they always give back to the community and their charities. Miranda is happy, and everything else is in a perfect place between her health, music and her love life. Miranda’s friends and family have never seen her this happy. This year is going be big for Miranda!”

Since the split from Blake Shelton, Lambert has reached out to him and congratulated him on his success.

She is said to be happy for The Voice and his new girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.