Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Reportedly Put Wedding On Hold — Is Blake Shelton’s Ex-Wife Single?

A new report has surfaced claiming that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East might not be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

According to insiders, East and the country diva are having relationship issues to the point that they have decided to call off their wedding plans.

The person, who spoke to In Touch Weekly, claimed that Blake Shelton’s ex-wife is still in love with the R&B singer, but she is not rushing into marriage.

She wants to slow things down and be sure that they both want the same things in life.

The family friend went on to reassure fans of the couple by saying they are still very much in love and have no plans to split.

According to the same source, the singer and songwriter is pulling back on the wedding because she is still feeling the pain left behind by her very public divorce from Shelton.

Another media outlet stated: “Miranda unwittingly sabotaged any last chance of keeping their romance alive. When she put their earlier, tentative wedding plans on hold in November, telling Anderson, she was too busy traveling and promoting her new album.”

Reports about the pair hitting pause on their wedding come just weeks after Lambert surprised fans by revealing in an interview that she had enough with men. Many saw it as a sign of trouble in paradise between the lovebirds.

She said: “Music and mutts — pretty much all I live for are those two things. Men used to be on that list, but I cut that one out. Just kidding! It was the three M’s, and now it is two. No, it is three: The last one is Miranda.”

She also made it clear that marriage is more than a piece of paper.

Lambert shared: “[Marriage is] a tough business…If I ever were to get married again, I feel like it is not about it being a step in life. It is not about a piece of paper or a diamond. It is the way you feel about somebody and the commitment in your heart.”

According to Hollywood Life, Lambert is hoping to sit down with her ex to better understand why the marriage failed.

The insider said: “There’s still a lot of unfinished business between [Miranda] and Blake. She needs to look straight into Blake’s eyes, ask certain questions, and get answers.She feels that [she and Blake] have both grown so much since their divorce that meeting up is essential for them to have healthy relationships in the future. Who knows, maybe this meeting with Blake will have them walk away from friends. Either way, they will be in a better place.”

Do you think the pair will last?