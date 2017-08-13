Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Might Get Married Before Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton – Will They Feel Pressured To Act Too?

Anderson East and Miranda Lambert will probably get married before Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton if the latest rumors that surfaced are real.

Since the end of 2015, Stefani and Shelton have made it official that they are an item.

They entertained television viewers with jokes, PDA moments while being coaches on “The Voice.”

At this point, Mr. Shelton has become a stepfather for Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s three adorable sons – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

The couple and the children often appear in pictures and videos where they are having a blast in Shelton’s native Oklahoma.

All seems to be going as planned for the lovers, yet some of the fans are getting anxious over the constant denial of engagement and marriage rumors.

Shelton is often flooded with questions like, “when will you pop the question?” So, what is going on?

A family friend claimed that the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” applies to the duo.

The insider said: “Blake and Gwen love each other, and they have so much in common with each other. They laugh all the time, and they are pretty much perfect for each other. So, when others bring up the topic of marriage and engagements to them, it is not too important to them.”

The family friend shared: “Marriage is never frowned upon by the couple. But, sometimes more than not, it is not of the utmost importance. In their eyes, they have it all. Gwen and Blake think that they already have it made and they do not feel like a piece of paper will enhance that in any way.”

The person, who spoke to a popular entertainment site, said they will eventually walk down the aisle, but they are not in a rush.

The spy explained: “This does not mean that they will never get married. But, it is just the thought process they usually find themselves in when it is brought up.”

When it does happen, Stefani plans to take Shelton’s last name.

Another source said that the music star knows what he has at home and will at some point ask her to become his spouse.

The tipster told the publication: “Blake knows Gwen’s worth, and he is well aware that she is marriage material.”

According to E! News, East and Lambert are in a rush to get married and start a family.

They are expected to initiate the process in the very near future.

Do you think Shelton will feel pressured to pop the big question before East?