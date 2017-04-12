FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chelsea handler Anderson East donald trump jodie sweetin shia labeouf Charlie Murphy blake shelton khloe kardashian kailyn lowry Camilla Luddington T.I. Kate Hudson honey boo boo blac chyna kim richards Clay Adler caitlyn jenner kris jenner esther jenner jay leno katy perry
Home » Entertainment

Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Might Be Engaged – Did He Propose On Her Big Night?

Mel Walker Posted On 04/12/2017
0
420 Views
0


Miranda Lambert Anderson East EngagedYouTube

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are reportedly engaged to be married. The 28-year-old “Satisfy Me” singer supposedly proposed to his girlfriend after her big night at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2.

Lambert and East started dating in December 2015, five months after she had announced her divorce from country music star and coach of reality show The Voice, Blake Shelton.

The 33-year-old country music darling collaborated with her boyfriend on her last album, The Weight of These Wings, that was well received by the experts in the genre.

It seems that artistic duo got a little bit more serious in the past few weeks.

An insider spoke to OK! Magazine and shared: “It’s incredible news. Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”

The news is a bit surprising because the media has spent a lot of time suggesting that the “Fastest Girl in Town” singer was having a hard time moving on after her failed marriage with Shelton.

Gwen Stefani, who is now dating Mr. Shelton, is said to be annoyed by the fact that Lambert used her divorce to make great music and win awards.

According to reports, Stefani even urged her via the press to stop all of this circus and move on with her life.

The media might have exaggerated Lambert’s sorrow; she has found love with Mr. East.

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate their favorite couple and are waiting for an official confirmation.

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert

A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on

A few of them remain a little bit skeptical about the engagement reports because sometimes what is stated in some publications could not be further from the truth.

Advertisement

Moreover, if it is true, the information will probably be addressed by the happy twosome.

Post Views: 420


Read more about Anderson East miranda lambert

You may also like
Mama June Disses Blake Shelton, Backs Miranda Lambert And Anderson East
04/12/2017
Gwen Stefani Hopes Miranda Lambert Finds Love With Anderson East After Blake Shelton Divorce
04/09/2017
Blake Shelton Is Happy For Anderson East’s Girlfriend Miranda Lambert, Thinks It Is Time To Move On From Divorce-Inspired Songs
04/05/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *