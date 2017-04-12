Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Might Be Engaged – Did He Propose On Her Big Night?

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are reportedly engaged to be married. The 28-year-old “Satisfy Me” singer supposedly proposed to his girlfriend after her big night at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2.

Lambert and East started dating in December 2015, five months after she had announced her divorce from country music star and coach of reality show The Voice, Blake Shelton.

The 33-year-old country music darling collaborated with her boyfriend on her last album, The Weight of These Wings, that was well received by the experts in the genre.

It seems that artistic duo got a little bit more serious in the past few weeks.

An insider spoke to OK! Magazine and shared: “It’s incredible news. Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”

The news is a bit surprising because the media has spent a lot of time suggesting that the “Fastest Girl in Town” singer was having a hard time moving on after her failed marriage with Shelton.

Gwen Stefani, who is now dating Mr. Shelton, is said to be annoyed by the fact that Lambert used her divorce to make great music and win awards.

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind.

According to reports, Stefani even urged her via the press to stop all of this circus and move on with her life.

The media might have exaggerated Lambert’s sorrow; she has found love with Mr. East.

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate their favorite couple and are waiting for an official confirmation.

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert

A few of them remain a little bit skeptical about the engagement reports because sometimes what is stated in some publications could not be further from the truth.

Moreover, if it is true, the information will probably be addressed by the happy twosome.