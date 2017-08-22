Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Come Out Against Hate After Charlottesville – Will Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Do The Same?

Miranda Lambert visited the White House during the Barack Obama presidency which is why it is not that shocking that she and new beau, Anderson East, posted a beautiful message in the wake of the racially-charged chaos in Virginia.

Last week, two groups composed of counter-protesters and white nationalist and other right-wing groups faced off in Charlottesville during what was dubbed the “Unite the Right” rally.

The clash led to 19 people getting injured and one death.

While First Lady Melania Trump came out to ask for peace and love, the president gave a lukewarm response that left many confused and feeling frustrated.

Blake Shelton’s ex-wife and her boyfriend made their thoughts known on the delicate manner via Instagram.

Mr. East shared a cute picture of himself hugging Lambert while in The Netherlands and said he was anti-hate.

The artist wrote: “I guess I’m anti-hate cause that ain’t what it takes; It’s love that makes this crazy world go round” in my natural habitat in Amsterdam with my beautiful lady. #imforthebirds @mirandalambert @raytair ;: @bfluke.”

The couple is also making headlines for another reason – engagement rumors.

A source claimed East will ask Lambert to marry him this year.

One insider told E! News: “They understand each other on a deeper level. Miranda feels every day like the luckiest girl.”

According to the close friend, the singers are eager to start a family of their own.

The chatty pal revealed: “They would like to have children once they get married. This has been shared and discussed between them. This year is going to be big for Miranda. Miranda’s friends and family have never seen her this happy.”

Lambert recently beamed about her lover in a sweet post that read: “He owns the stage, and he owns my heart. Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

Many are wondering, will Shelton and Gwen Stefani respond to the Charlottesville events?

In this icy political climate, they will probably not address the controversy. Some artists genuinely believe in separating art from politics; most are just protecting their business model.