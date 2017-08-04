Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Are Reportedly Getting Married With The Blessing Of Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton has given Miranda Lambert, his blessing to marry Anderson East – not that she needed it.

It is being reported that the country singer and television personality and his former wife have stopped their bitter feud and are now friendly with each other.

Lambert and Shelton wed in 2011 and filed for divorce in 2015.

An insider talked to Us Weekly and explained that Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend was happy to learn that East has plans to marry his ex-wife.

A pal of the “Doing What She Likes” artist said: “Things are much better between them. Blake is very supportive of Miranda.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that East, who has been dating Lambert for about two years, is ready to propose because “she is the woman he wants to raise a family and grow old with.”

The person familiar with the story explained: “[Anderson] is crazy about Miranda and she is so smitten with him as well. Their friends can see them getting engaged in the near future. Miranda and Anderson are very much in sync, and that they always have so much fun together, which makes them the absolute perfect match, and why friends are convinced they will go the distance.”

A friend of Lambert’s said she is eager to walk down the aisle again and added: “It is incredible news. Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But she will definitely say yes if he pops the question !”

The pal also stated: “Miranda says she is finally over Blake. Even though Anderson’s younger, she feels he is more mature than Blake ever was. He makes her feel so secure.”

Recently, Lambert beamed about her boyfriend in a sweet birthday note that read: “Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage, and he holds my heart.Thanks, @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

Back to work. Lashes and Locks are refreshed for the road thanks to my gal pals. @nashvillelash @thedryhousenashville Im headed your way Country Jam . #Eau-kay #EauClaire! #farmhairrepair #lashbackfriday A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Fans are happy about the wedding news.

One said: “Congrats.He just seems so chill happy for ya!!”

Another added: “Beautiful couple! I dig it @mirandalambert You did good honey .. he’s cute, say yes!

A third commenter wrote: “Glad your happy girl you deserve happiness. When’s the wedding?” Beautiful as always. You are a very special lady, and I love your music. Your fellow is one cute dude. Way to go.”

Do you think Lambert will invite her ex to the wedding?