Miranda Kerr Reveals Her Stunning Wedding Dress!

The dress Miranda Kerr wore at her wedding to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel back in May was truly fit for a fairy tale queen. The supermodel finally revealed her stunning Dior Haute Couture gown in the August issue of Vogue.

There is no doubt that Miranda looked stunning for the intimate backyard ceremony, at the couple’s Brentwood, California home.

Kerr wore a long-sleeved wedding dress which was made especially for her by Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Source: etonline.com

In addition, she also wore a gorgeous pearl-encrusted headpiece by milliner Stephen Jones.

The newlyweds looked very happy.

Source: etonline.com

Miranda revealed that the dress was inspired by Grace Kelly’s famous 1956 wedding dress to marry Prince Rainier of Monaco.

‘A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery. I have had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be wilder, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back,’ Kerr said about her dress, adding that she couldn’t have imagined a more beautiful piece of clothing.

Kerr and Spiegel’s intimate wedding ceremony was only attended by 45 of their closest friends and family members.

The model also revealed that both she and her husband did yoga together that morning to calm their nerves and she even cooked dinner for him that day, while the caterer replicated her menu for their guests.

Kerr’s son with former husband Orlando Bloom, 6-year-old Flynn, served as the ring bearer!

As followers of the couple may already be aware, Kerr and Spiegel, who met at a Louis Vuitton dinner back in 2014, announced their engagement last July.

Advertisement

What do you think about Miranda Kerr’s wedding dress?