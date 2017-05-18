FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Miraculous Recovery: Angelina Jolie Saved From Certain Death By Bizarre Procedure!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/18/2017
Angelina JolieSource: radaronline.com

The actress’ fans were beginning to be really worried about her health considering that in the months following her and Brad Pitt’s divorce, Angelina Jolie lost so much weight she looked on the brink of death! According to breaking news, the star has managed to bounce back miraculously thanks to a number of experimental medical procedures – some weirder than others. However, we are sure the actress, who has even been associated with witchcraft, was not at all shocked by the things she had to do to regain her health.

One of the procedures she is reported to have undergone is a gonzo “sheep placenta” treatment.

Sources close to the once skeletal and sickly Hollywood superstar have revealed that Jolie used this method multiple times.

Angelina was caught going in and out of a mysterious clinic in Sweden known for using the odd therapy.

“It’s incredible!” one insider stated about the big change the therapy made in the actress’ health and appearance.

“Not only does Angie look ten years younger, she’s gained 35 pounds!”

The close pal went on to reveal that the experimental live cell treatment’s goal was to boost her immune system, and it totally worked!

Jolie is back to her glory days!

In addition, the treatment helped her gain well-needed weight and balanced her hormone levels.

The procedure improved the aspect of her skin and boosted her collagen which is why she suddenly looks a lot younger.

It is safe to say that the mysterious treatment did miracles for the actress who was rapidly disappearing right before our eyes.

Aside from the fact that she looks much younger, she is also much healthier.

Because her immune system was boosted by the treatment “she hasn’t had a sniffle in months.”

“That’s not bad for someone that we believed was a walking cadaver!” exclaimed the pal.

We hope the actress is ready to return to her acting career with the same energy and confidence she used to exude in the past.

What do you think of the experimental treatment? Would you undergo such questionable and odd procedures if the likes of Angelina Jolie do?

Let us know your opinion by cruising down to the comment section!

2 Comments

Lucious letty
05/18/2017 at 12:08 pm
Reply

Looks like both need to eat and raise there kids and not bow down to kids .every dad has a time when they take back control of family affairs it seems like brad pit got kicked out for trying to be head of household like hes suppose to be.in a few years lets see what kids will put her thru since she don’t want no father infulence or actually following her husband.brad go on and have wonderful life .angelina try food it actually makes a difference


Melinda Harsch
05/18/2017 at 5:24 am
Reply

Publicity stunt…


