Mindy Kaling Shows Off Baby Bump In Dolce & Gabana

The charming comedian, writer, and actress just got the surprise of a lifetime when she found out she is expecting her first child. The 38-year-old admitted that the pregnancy wasn’t planned but that she’s absolutely thrilled. Because baby bump watch is a favorite pastime amongst the celebrity obsessed, we were delighted to see Kaling making an appearance at an event for her TV show, The Mindy Project.

An ever so slight baby bump was on display beneath an adorable Dolce & Gabbana sheath dress. The lovely pink peonies give the look an adorable and refreshing vibe.

Kaling has always been into style and fashion and she loves to create interesting and fun looks that highlight her bold and hilarious personality. Kaling’s career is showing no signs of slowing down as she’s also been doing press for Ava Duverney’s new sci-fi film A Wrinkle In Time.

This gives her plenty of opportunities to showcase that killer and eclectic style we’ve come to expect from her.

What’s more is that everything looks that much more adorable and sweet with a baby bump.

The Mindy Project is in its final season and can be seen on Hulu. Kaling’s character has been through quite a lot the last few seasons Motherhood is something that was incorporated into the show way before Kaling became pregnant. It’s a little bit of life imitating art, but in this case, the art came before the life part.

While many are curious who the father of Kaling’s baby is, that hasn’t been revealed.

Reports have actually stated she isn’t even telling her closest friends. Even before she started showing, she simply told them yes, she is pregnant.

No further information regarding with whom. Though there is speculation on who the father could be.

Kaling has always been very vocal and transparent about her thoughts on various aspects of life and experiences.

When she’s spoken about children in the past, she’s said, “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen maybe imminently.”