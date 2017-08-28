FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chelsea houska t.i. kim zolciak donald trump tameka cottle blac chyna justin bieber kenya moore blake shelton kylie jenner katy perry mackenzie standifer tamar braxton ciara bernice burgos kandi burruss Cardi B christina el moussa caitlyn jenner corinne olympios peggy sulahian jenelle evans jay leno
Home » Entertainment

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Baby Bump In Dolce & Gabana

Serene Hughes Posted On 08/28/2017
0
0


honey.nine.au

The charming comedian, writer, and actress just got the surprise of a lifetime when she found out she is expecting her first child. The 38-year-old admitted that the pregnancy wasn’t planned but that she’s absolutely thrilled. Because baby bump watch is a favorite pastime amongst the celebrity obsessed, we were delighted to see Kaling making an appearance at an event for her TV show, The Mindy Project.

An ever so slight baby bump was on display beneath an adorable Dolce & Gabbana sheath dress. The lovely pink peonies give the look an adorable and refreshing vibe.

Kaling has always been into style and fashion and she loves to create interesting and fun looks that highlight her bold and hilarious personality. Kaling’s career is showing no signs of slowing down as she’s also been doing press for Ava Duverney’s new sci-fi film A Wrinkle In Time.

This gives her plenty of opportunities to showcase that killer and eclectic style we’ve come to expect from her.

What’s more is that everything looks that much more adorable and sweet with a baby bump.

The Mindy Project is in its final season and can be seen on Hulu. Kaling’s character has been through quite a lot the last few seasons Motherhood is something that was incorporated into the show way before Kaling became pregnant. It’s a little bit of life imitating art, but in this case, the art came before the life part.

While many are curious who the father of Kaling’s baby is, that hasn’t been revealed.

Reports have actually stated she isn’t even telling her closest friends. Even before she started showing, she simply told them yes, she is pregnant.

No further information regarding with whom. Though there is speculation on who the father could be.

Kaling has always been very vocal and transparent about her thoughts on various aspects of life and experiences.

Advertisement

When she’s spoken about children in the past, she’s said, “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen maybe imminently.”

Post Views: 0

Read more about mindy kaling the mindy project

Advertisement

You may also like
Mindy Kaling Pregnancy Is A ‘Hot Mess’! Sources Claim ‘The Mindy Project’ Star Doesn’t Know Who The Father Is
07/19/2017
First Look At Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, And Mindy Kaling In ‘A Wrinkle In Time’
07/12/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
  • Advertisement

  • Recent Posts

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement