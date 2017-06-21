FREE NEWSLETTER
Mimi Threatens To Take Stevie J To Court To Keep Daughter Away From Joseline!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/21/2017
mimi faust stevie jSource: centrictv.com

Mimi does not want her daughter Eva around Joseline Hernandez for one second, and the woman is ready to even go to court if that is what it takes. According to new reports, she has made it very clear to Stevie J that she wants Joseline far away from the girl, but since it looks like the man is not complying, Mimi has decided to file for a legal protective order.

During the latest Love and Hip Hop Atlanta episode, Mimi flipped out when she found out Eva was hanging around Joseline!

Stevie J is well aware of the implications of getting Mimi angry, and he is trying his best to avoid any conflicts with his ex put apparently he wasn’t even aware the Puerto Rican Princess was spending time with Eva!

He tried to fix things by explaining that if Eva was even there, it was probably because his other daughters brought her to visit little Bonnie Bella and it wasn’t even for a long period of time.

But Mimi didn’t want to hear any of that.

Considering the harsh allegations that Joseline made in the past, Mimi can’t even wrap her head around why Stevie wants to pay house with the woman.

She has given Stevie J very clear instructions when it comes to the little girl spending time around Joseline, and although she wants to avoid going to court and involve her daughter into an ever bigger mess, she might just go there.

But Stevie decided to ask Mimi just one more time to sit down with Joseline so they can talk about it and sort out their differences.

It is safe to say Mimi was not impressed by the man’s suggestion.

Do you think marrying Joseline is a good idea at this point or should Stevie wait for the spirits to calm down a little before saying ‘I do?’

8 Comments

donna
06/21/2017 at 4:45 pm
Reply

I’m sorry, but I don’t blame MiMi in the lease, & as Eva’s. DaD, Steebie should understand, I don’t Care how “mad” JoJo was/is, leave that baby out of it! TAKE HIM COURT MiMi!


Jacqueline Cobb
06/21/2017 at 2:17 pm
Reply

Everybody is entitled to a mistake Joseline Hernandez was angry and hurt not intentionally she would do anything to hurt Eva nor any of Stevie other children she’s not that crazy action speaks louder than words out anger she said all those bad things but she Love’s Stevie she has some good in her . she’s not all so bad she was push to that level give her a break Joseline and Mimi both needs counseling As for as that goes neither are good candidates for making good decision they both have fell Off.


Christina Small
06/21/2017 at 1:25 pm
Reply

I agree Mimi do look like a man for sure. But she needs to get herself together before she start throwing stones. As for Stevie getting married to Joseline he needs to wait until the storm blows over. Before he does that.


Irene D Roberts
06/21/2017 at 12:33 pm
Reply

There is this old saying “You can’t turn a hoe into a housewife”


helen thompson
06/21/2017 at 9:09 am
Reply

Mimi is correct about not wanting eva around that messy ads woman and stevie j is a straight idiot for that. What is wrong with him is he that slow.what do it takes for that piece of s*** woman man what ever gender she looks like a man in drag she gotta seriously hurt him for him to get it .that she is mentally unstable. With her thirsty a** .you ask a marry you that probably don’t want to be with you. Girl you are dumb and stupid.


Lona Walker
06/21/2017 at 7:41 am
Reply

I care nothing about them two fools Mimi is doing the right thing it’s just some shit can’t be repaired and Steve is a flunky for that hoe every since bonnie been on the seen and i get that but respect Mimi mine that’s not asking for much Team Mimi😘💝


theresa keena
06/21/2017 at 6:35 am
Reply

Mom is a joke, she doesn’t want joseline around her daughter, but she can have a threesome with her and make a ratchet prn tape. So who’s worser. Mimi will never win mother of the year award. In my opinion, she’s worse than joseline. She looks like a damn man. Her face is more masculine than Stevie. Girl, bye !!! Check yourself first, before throwing stones at someone else.


Majorette
06/21/2017 at 6:32 am
Reply

Joseline is not wife material. She has no class and her behavior is just embarrassing. Steve will never be successful as a producer for due to her insecurities she will run his artist away. No one is going to want to deal with her


