Mimi Threatens To Take Stevie J To Court To Keep Daughter Away From Joseline!

Mimi does not want her daughter Eva around Joseline Hernandez for one second, and the woman is ready to even go to court if that is what it takes. According to new reports, she has made it very clear to Stevie J that she wants Joseline far away from the girl, but since it looks like the man is not complying, Mimi has decided to file for a legal protective order.

During the latest Love and Hip Hop Atlanta episode, Mimi flipped out when she found out Eva was hanging around Joseline!

Stevie J is well aware of the implications of getting Mimi angry, and he is trying his best to avoid any conflicts with his ex put apparently he wasn’t even aware the Puerto Rican Princess was spending time with Eva!

He tried to fix things by explaining that if Eva was even there, it was probably because his other daughters brought her to visit little Bonnie Bella and it wasn’t even for a long period of time.

But Mimi didn’t want to hear any of that.

Considering the harsh allegations that Joseline made in the past, Mimi can’t even wrap her head around why Stevie wants to pay house with the woman.

She has given Stevie J very clear instructions when it comes to the little girl spending time around Joseline, and although she wants to avoid going to court and involve her daughter into an ever bigger mess, she might just go there.

But Stevie decided to ask Mimi just one more time to sit down with Joseline so they can talk about it and sort out their differences.

It is safe to say Mimi was not impressed by the man’s suggestion.

Do you think marrying Joseline is a good idea at this point or should Stevie wait for the spirits to calm down a little before saying ‘I do?’