Mimi Faust Wants Stevie J And Estelita Quintero To Get Together After Joseline Hernandez Left ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Mimi Faust is pleased that Joseline Hernandez has left “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” for so many reasons.

Fans, who watched the reunion episodes of “LHHATL,” saw chaos as Bonnie Bella’s mother refused to set foot on the set.

Hernandez, who clashed with the crew, had a long conversation with her baby daddy, Stevie J, who failed to convince her to stay.

The singer and dancer said she wanted to be on the reunion show for her fans and not to be part of another catfight with her costars.

Before getting in her car, the reality star angrily said: “F**k “Love & Hip Hop.” I am over it, suck my d—k ’cause I am gonna be a bigger star than “Love & Hip Hop” made me, it is going to take God to slow me down.”

When Stevie J broke the news that Hernandez had quit, Faust was ecstatic.

For those, who are not aware of it, Hernandez called Child Protective Services on Faust over a lie.

The diva falsely claimed that Stevie J molested Eva, the daughter he shares with Faust.

A joyous Faust stated: “What she did was disgusting. I do not want that f******* woman around my kid. EVER. Joseline is capable of any level of horrors. There is no ceiling. She has no cap.”

Faust added: “Joseline called child services to my home and there was a 90-day investigation. I do not want that b*tch around my kid ever.”

The mother of one is already working to get Stevie J with salsa artist Estelita Quintero.

Faust jokingly said: “I am going to hook the two of them up. I like her much better than that other thing, and I’d much rather have her be Eva’s stepmother.”

Quintero, who is not interested in the madness, stated: “I am just here to work on my music and stay out of the drama.”

Last night, Hernandez penned an emotional letter to Bonnie Bella explaining why she left the show. She also apologized for her past errors and promised to be a better person.

She wrote: “You are allowing me to love myself again. You are teaching me to be kind. I was not always kind. Before you were here, I have made a lot of mistakes publicly, and I am sorry that you may one day be exposed to those mistakes. I apologize to everyone that I may have hurt during those dark moments in my life. I promise that I am growing into a better woman each day I have you in my life!”

Will you miss Hernandez on the show?