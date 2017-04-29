Mimi Faust Still Not Giving Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Her Blessing

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez are desperately trying to win over Mimi Faust, but thus far they have been failing miserably.

Saying, Hernandez is not loved by Faust is the understatement of the year, but Stevie J, who has children with the two women, had his hopes up high that they would be civilized with each other after the birth of his sixth child – that is not the case.

In the last episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the record producer had a long conversation with his baby mama about his feelings for Hernandez that did not end very well.

Faust said she can not trust the “Been Getting Money” singer because she will say and do anything to advance her career.

Moreover, Faust revealed that she can not forgive the star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” for fabricating outrageous lies that put her family in danger.

A source close to Stevie J said that he was hurt and disappointed by Faust’s reaction.

The spy said the music maker has been present in Faust’s life and was hoping she would do the same for him.

The person claimed: “Mimi, who’s a mother herself, knows just how important it is to raise a child and for the baby to have a father figure and that’s exactly what Stevie’s doing. He thought Mimi would be congratulating him and helping him celebrate his new baby and the joys of fatherhood.”

Pulling up to St Barths #freshofftheboat A post shared by Mimi Faust (@mimifaust) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

The source went on to explain that the Puerto Rican diva has tried to work things out with Faust in vain.

The tipster shared: Joseline has extended the olive branch to Mimi, but their shady history is making things tricky. Joseline is the one who invited Mimi to come to her video shoot and make peace. Stevie really does care for Mimi, and all he wants is for her to be happy for him and the baby…and somehow mend her relationship with Joseline.”

#supreme #alaia #gucci #joselinehernandez #lahhatl #imyourmother #spanishrocksta #badbooshnation A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

For the sake of the children, let us hope all parties involved can put their differences aside and be polite with each other.