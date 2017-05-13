Mimi Faust Opens Up About Joseline Hernandez’s Restrainer Order – Puerto Rican Princess Remains Unfazed

Mimi Faust has decided to explain why she took legal action against Joseline Hernandez, but Stevie J’s new baby mama is unfazed by the restraining order.

Last week, Faust reached a boiling point after countless attempts to convince Stevie J to keep Hernandez away from their daughter, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star asked a court to step in.

Fans of the show know exactly why the mom of one made that drastic move. The curvy and outspoken singer accused Stevie J of the unthinkable during one of their numerous brawls.

She claimed the father of six was a child molester, and of course, had zero evidence to back her wild accusation.

Appalled by the remark and fearful that authorities from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services might step in to investigate the allegations, Faust demanded that her daughter, Eva, be kept as far away as possible from Hernandez.

It appears that the mega producer ignored her requests, which prompted her to get an attorney and turn to the law for aid.

After Faust had filed the restraining order in Fulton County Superior Court, Hernandez’s fans bashed her on social media for being jealous, hungry for headlines, and other names that will not be repeated on this platform.

She is fighting back.

Faust explained: “I’m not angry. I’m not jealous.People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.”

She added: “If he’s not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were in his foot, he’d do exactly what I’m doing. I don’t understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Hernandez said Faust is crazy, and she has no time to waste with her nonsense because she has a baby and career to focus on. Ouch, that was painful.