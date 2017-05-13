FREE NEWSLETTER
Mimi Faust Opens Up About Joseline Hernandez’s Restrainer Order – Puerto Rican Princess Remains Unfazed

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/13/2017
Mimi Faust Joseline HernandezCredit: Known people

Mimi Faust has decided to explain why she took legal action against Joseline Hernandez, but Stevie J’s new baby mama is unfazed by the restraining order.

Last week, Faust reached a boiling point after countless attempts to convince Stevie J to keep Hernandez away from their daughter, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star asked a court to step in.

Fans of the show know exactly why the mom of one made that drastic move. The curvy and outspoken singer accused Stevie J of the unthinkable during one of their numerous brawls.

She claimed the father of six was a child molester, and of course, had zero evidence to back her wild accusation.

Appalled by the remark and fearful that authorities from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services might step in to investigate the allegations, Faust demanded that her daughter, Eva, be kept as far away as possible from Hernandez.

It appears that the mega producer ignored her requests, which prompted her to get an attorney and turn to the law for aid.

After Faust had filed the restraining order in Fulton County Superior Court, Hernandez’s fans bashed her on social media for being jealous, hungry for headlines, and other names that will not be repeated on this platform.

She is fighting back.

Faust explained: “I’m not angry. I’m not jealous.People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.”

She added: “If he’s not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were in his foot, he’d do exactly what I’m doing. I don’t understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Hernandez said Faust is crazy, and she has no time to waste with her nonsense because she has a baby and career to focus on. Ouch, that was painful.

7 Comments

Glam-ma
05/14/2017 at 10:04 am
Reply

Really Hernandez fans! Mimi, jealous, please! If Hernandez can make up accusations like that, (do you not realize that child could’ve been taken out of the home) she’s capable of doing anything. Stevie may be SPRUNG on the fakeo-rican princess, Faust isn’t sprung, nor is she going to gamble with her child’s safety! Ijs


Angela
05/14/2017 at 9:00 am
Reply

Mimi was right to do what she did. The hernandez fans are just as ignorant as their queen the things she said I would never say about my most hated person and to bring the baby into her sick drama is crazy. No self respect for herself. An her fans must also lacking it also hopefully none have children.


Marcus
05/14/2017 at 6:59 am
Reply

Mimi is playing da victim in this knowing that this rumor had already been made by her cousin or nanny Joseline just repeated what she knew had been said but my question is why did Mimi Faust wait almost a whole entire year to get the restraining order my guess is she ( Mimi) thought that Stevie was done with Joseline and probably was hoping he wouldn’t have any dealings with Joseline or little Bonnie which back fired on her now their together she felt this was her only option SMH Where was her concerns when she made and leaked that sextape and before you wanna be relevant people start coming for me I’m just starting my own opinion


Trina
05/13/2017 at 11:47 am
Reply

I see ppl are 4 getting what this woman said or repeated about a child father and grandfather had done to a Lil girl they 2 much in her azz if she will put a child in a mess like that she his no brain or class


Mrs Barbara
05/13/2017 at 8:35 am
Reply

Do your thing Mimi because Jocelyne is messy need to put a perm on her attitude.


helen m thompson
05/13/2017 at 8:02 am
Reply

Some people are so ignorant maybe those people will keep putting their child through b.s I don’t think MiMi is jealous of this horrible person I think MiMi is being cautious. MiMi don’t listen to these losers. And Stevie and joseline are not married and that is not Eva step mother.so get a life.as far as a career please. That woman can not hold a note.career my a**.


Margo Brantley
05/13/2017 at 4:00 am
Reply

Mimi Faust you did the right thing, I like Joselune but I don’t like her ways sometimes and I don’t know if I would want her in my child’s company for any length of time. You had to protect yourself. Plus take the first move this time bc you never know what’s up her sleeves. Smh


