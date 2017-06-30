FREE NEWSLETTER
Mimi Faust Gets Stevie J To Take A Dig At Joseline Hernandez Over Savannah Feud

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/30/2017
Joseline Hernandez Mimi FaustCredit: Instagram

Both Stevie J and his baby mama, Mimi Faust, went after Joseline Hernandez who recently bashed Savannah Jordan.

Last week, fans of “Love & Hop Hop: Atlanta” watched a very emotional family reunion where Mimi who had just returned from her Jamaican vacation confronted Stevie.

It seems that when it comes to Joseline, Stevie’s brain stops functioning normally, and he has no principles and loses all self-respect.

Stevie ignored Mimi’s simple rule that her daughter, Eva, should be nowhere near The Puerto Rican Princess.

Also, instead of taking responsibility for his actions, Stevie blamed his daughters for what occurred.

Mimi sat down for a moving conversation with Stevie’s daughter, Savannah, who said Joseline was “toxic.”

The teenager explained: “I just hope that our family — me, you, Eva, Sade, Steven, Dorian — all of us can stay together. For the sake of all of us. She is so toxic to him.”

The controversial actress and reality television personality watched the episode and later took to Twitter to bash the teen.

The star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” wrote: “That hoe mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own [email protected] to suck. You nappy head hoe.”

Joseline was called out for being a bully and classless by a fan who wrote: “Now what if someone said this about Bonnie, you’d be upset af and wanna fight! Just do what a step mom pose to do step up to the plate girl.”

She hit back in a post that read: “That young lady is 18. She is grown enough to ditch it out she will grown who to take it!! I am done with this conversation. Back to Reality.”

Mimi took to Instagram where she shared a screencap of Joseline’s shocking post and said this in the caption: “In case anyone Had any questions, On why I was So Adamant about NOT having that woman around my child…. Case in Point.!”

Meanwhile, Stevie decided to respond to his baby mama more discreetly.

The music maker, who might be afraid of Joseline’s epic rants, politely said: “I love my daughters unconditionally [and] I wish more females would experience the love of their fathers.”

It was very subtle, but Stevie’s statement looks like a slight dig at Joseline’s wild behavior.

Do you think Joseline will ever apologize for insulting the teen? What are your thoughts on Stevie’s cryptic tweet about his daughters?

11 Comments

Mrs. Haynes
06/30/2017 at 5:10 pm
Reply

I don’t agree with how Joseline spoke to Stevie’ s daughter. However, I think kids should know their place. I’m a step mom as well and all my children know that I don’t tolerate disrespect (banging on tables or being talked to crazy). I’m never gonna allow kids to do whatever they want because I’m their mom or step mom. That’s just be. I will apologize for my mistakes or actions tho and move on. I don’t think Stevie planned this meeting out right at all. Joseline just needs to focus on her daughter and herself. I know she wants her daughter to have a two parent home but just move on from that for now. Mimi, stop acting like your better than the next b***h. You did a ducking prn movie that your daughter will also know about down the line. Stevie isn’t no better either. Stop with the bashing all parties involved and co parent the children. uck!! Everyone’s talking about their grown but ain’t acting like it.


Sweet
06/30/2017 at 5:03 pm
Reply

Who got time and energy to be bother by kids stuff he said she said when Joseline is doing so much and just the 28 days excercise thing is enough to fall out and not have time for people bull it’s not Joseline if u take notice she ain’t got time for none of them it’s jealousy and hating she has too much on her plate to deal with dumb stuff as teenager mess learn some respect and stay out your father business and another women life and how she do seem they got more time in Joseline life then their own and that’s what she need she’s young and theirs a lot to do to prepare for growing up and one is stop gossiping and let daddy go he loves you but it’s about his women and the younger girls now share you had your time it’s their time now Eva and Bonnie Bella and Joseline if she is who he love back up this old stuff will never die when girls interfere in their daddy love affair and who they love especially when they know he loves her mine your business and stay out grown folk faces if she said so much then you said more believe that it’s not one sided at all trying break up Stevie and her that’s all trying anything Stevie need stay on his women side and let her know she’s s women now and same be with her and her man when she get one but as long as people are minding others business they won’t have none of their own.


Ktgulty
06/30/2017 at 3:46 pm
Reply

God hates ugly. Not tasteful for a grown WM who just bored a child to talk like this.

Bonnie Bell…I Pray for you baby ~🙏


Trice
06/30/2017 at 3:27 pm
Reply

Joseline is the epitome of disrespect. It’s time to grow up and start acting like a lady. Just cuz you came from the streets doesn’t mean you have to act like you’re still there. Your daughter will be watching you.


Kei
06/30/2017 at 1:32 pm
Reply

I feel for Mimi because she’ll have to deal with Stupid Stevie for at least another 10 years.She’s a mature woman with beauty, class, and dignity. He’s a dimwitted little boy in a man’s body. She outgrew him years ago but she’s stuck dealing with him because of Eva.


Cynthia Blanchard
06/30/2017 at 1:19 pm
Reply

I think Stevie other children should go there own way it’s clear this family is toxic and noone can act like an adults including the adults. I agree with Mimi do not put your child anywhere around the devil. Supervise visits from now on. Stay far away from the evil queen.


    Kei
    06/30/2017 at 1:39 pm
    Reply

    I agree, except I don’t see Jos as an evil queen. I see her as Satan’s helper. She seems possessed by evil spirits. Seriously.

Jc
06/30/2017 at 11:11 am
Reply

Mimi needs to get a life nobody tell you anything when u want to bring ur daughter around the 1000 failed relationships u had after Stevie or ur horrible porn video .. Girl bye u just mad at the fact the Stevie can’t get over Joselines a**.


Tiffany
06/30/2017 at 8:02 am
Reply

I find it really disrespectful how this wanna be grown a** women would even disrespect this young lady for one you was dead wrong and on top of that Stevie what kind of man are you to even wanna try and be with this trash as hoe who disrespect your kids man up you dont need to be with someone who has no respect for your kids bruh what kind of man are you…your kids come before any female cause when your relationships fail your kids will always be there joseline need her a** beat in real life


    BW
    06/30/2017 at 6:43 pm
    Reply

    I so agree with you Tiffany. I said the same thing.. Stevie been acting real b***hy since he been with Jos.

RC
06/30/2017 at 5:41 am
Reply

Stevie J is a punk for allowing Josh to speak about his daughters ala they’re some dam pit bulls as her & her counterpartners are; Stevie & MiMi. May the first Jezebeel cast the 1st stone. All he thinks about is having all those DIKES licking him & each oth. Mimi makes sex tapes & run around with the most weird lookin Dikes I’ve ever seen. Where does she pick them up at in the alley. Then, MiMi is going to tell Stevie she doesn’t want the put bull Josh around her daughter. Well, I don’t want any of these nasty p_ _ _ _ sucking DIKES, yeah u too Stevie, around me or my children. If the Producers do not clean this show up, I’m gonna quit watching (like I did empire). And, no offense to anyone; the gay community & straight community alike. All my remarks are about the two pimps; Stevie, Josh & their hoe MiMi. I feel sorry for Stevies kids. Omg!


