Mimi Faust Gets Stevie J To Take A Dig At Joseline Hernandez Over Savannah Feud

Both Stevie J and his baby mama, Mimi Faust, went after Joseline Hernandez who recently bashed Savannah Jordan.

Last week, fans of “Love & Hop Hop: Atlanta” watched a very emotional family reunion where Mimi who had just returned from her Jamaican vacation confronted Stevie.

It seems that when it comes to Joseline, Stevie’s brain stops functioning normally, and he has no principles and loses all self-respect.

Stevie ignored Mimi’s simple rule that her daughter, Eva, should be nowhere near The Puerto Rican Princess.

Also, instead of taking responsibility for his actions, Stevie blamed his daughters for what occurred.

Mimi sat down for a moving conversation with Stevie’s daughter, Savannah, who said Joseline was “toxic.”

The teenager explained: “I just hope that our family — me, you, Eva, Sade, Steven, Dorian — all of us can stay together. For the sake of all of us. She is so toxic to him.”

The controversial actress and reality television personality watched the episode and later took to Twitter to bash the teen.

In case anyone Had any questions, On why I was So Adamant about NOT having that woman around my child…. Case in Point.! A post shared by Mimi Faust (@mimifaust) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

The star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” wrote: “That hoe mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own [email protected] to suck. You nappy head hoe.”

Joseline was called out for being a bully and classless by a fan who wrote: “Now what if someone said this about Bonnie, you’d be upset af and wanna fight! Just do what a step mom pose to do step up to the plate girl.”

She hit back in a post that read: “That young lady is 18. She is grown enough to ditch it out she will grown who to take it!! I am done with this conversation. Back to Reality.”

Mimi took to Instagram where she shared a screencap of Joseline’s shocking post and said this in the caption: “In case anyone Had any questions, On why I was So Adamant about NOT having that woman around my child…. Case in Point.!”

Meanwhile, Stevie decided to respond to his baby mama more discreetly.

The music maker, who might be afraid of Joseline’s epic rants, politely said: “I love my daughters unconditionally [and] I wish more females would experience the love of their fathers.”

It was very subtle, but Stevie’s statement looks like a slight dig at Joseline’s wild behavior.

Do you think Joseline will ever apologize for insulting the teen? What are your thoughts on Stevie’s cryptic tweet about his daughters?