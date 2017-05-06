FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
mariah carey abby lee miller beyonce Phaedra Parks T.I. Nicole Polizzi NeNe Leakes michelle obama caitlyn jenner katy perry demi lovato melissa gorga kim kardashian blac chyna kourtney kardashian joe giudice kylie jenner kandi burruss chris brown khloe kardashian ashley graham
Home » Entertainment

Mimi Faust Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez – Stevie J Is Furious

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/06/2017
14
11.0K Views
4


Mimi Faust Joseline HernandezCredit: The Undefeated

Mimi Faust is a woman of her word, she has filed a temporary restraining order against Joseline Hernandez just like she had promised she would, and of course, Stevie J is furious.

Advertisement

Last week, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star marched into Fulton County Superior Court and filed the documents to make sure the bomba Latina never gets near her daughter, Eva, 7.

Fans of the hit show are flabbergasted by Faust’s decision, but she had promised to take action against Stevie J’s baby mama, and she delivered.

The mother of one revealed in past episodes of the VH1 reality series that she wanted Miss Hernandez as far away as possible from her daughter after she made the unfounded claims that Eva’s father, Steven “Stevie J’ Jordan, was a child molester.

Faust noticed that Stevie J was rekindling the flames of love with “The Puerto Rican Princess” after she gave birth to their daughter, Bonnie Bella, and warned him that she would protect Eva from the “crazy woman.”

Talking to “AJC Radio & TV Talk,” Faust said fans, who are insulting her on social media for watching out for her only child, need to more or less butt out.

Figure out what you Want …Then Go Out & Get It…! #happyfriday

A post shared by Mimi Faust (@mimifaust) on

She explained: “I’m not angry. I’m not jealous. People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.”

She added: “I don’t want my daughter around anyone of that nature.”

Faust said she is disappointed that Stevie J failed to support her and therefore he is forcing her to take legal action to protect their daughter.

She revealed: “If he’s not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were in his foot, he’d do exactly what I’m doing. I don’t understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

Advertisement

Stevie J is said to be annoyed by the move.

Post Views: 11,026

Read more about Joseline Hernandez Mimi Faust Stevie J

You may also like
Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Debut Baby Bonnie Bella Picture – She Has More Fans Than Them
05/04/2017
Joseline Hernandez Slams Kylie Jenner For Copying Her Style
05/03/2017
Mimi Faust Still Not Giving Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Her Blessing
04/29/2017
Read Next
14 Comments

Jasmine
05/09/2017 at 12:12 am
Reply

Stupid move. When a reality tv show check is your main source of income you never file a restraining order against another cast mate because it puts you on the chopping block. No Stevie and no Joseline means Mimi has NO interesting story line. I think she was already demoted to part-time. Now it will be the chopping block.


vfocused
05/07/2017 at 11:23 pm
Reply

The problem is Mimi is keeping sisters apart. I saw on ig steve’s daughter holding a pic of the baby or a newborn baby. Stevie and Eva were right there in the pic, so. Eva has already met the child. Stevie would not let anything happen to Eva. How dare Mimi think otherwise. Eva is going to resent Mimi for a lot already. Her swinging on shower rods, now she keeping Eva’s sister away from her. Stevie wants them to be together all his kids. He wants them to be close. There is nothing wrong with the siblings being close. I understand Mimi being mad about what Joseline said but I think it was said in anger to spite Stevie not Eva. Joseline will apologize for that but Mimi is just looking for another reason to hate Joseline. It was all to spite Stevie J. Joseline did not mean any of it. Mimi needs to forgive her eventually. I can understand her being salty right now but at some point this is something that she should let go for the sake of Eva and Bonnie. It is not Bonnie’s fault. Why should she suffer? You are wrong Mimi. Right to be mad at the accusation but that was months ago and a new child is born. Get over it at some point. May not be easy but just let the sisters be sisters.


Tinytot
05/07/2017 at 6:18 am
Reply

Mimi should move along with her old dried up unwashed arse. Kmft. She filed a restraining order for foolishness. Just because, but still for all. She’s just jealous that Stevie wants Joseline’s sexy ass instead of hers and she can’t stand it. Smh. She needs to move on with her life with her woman and leave these people alone. Why on Earth she spend so much time worrying about Jos and Stevie? Is she that lonely? Kmft. #GETOVERITMIMI.


Denise
05/06/2017 at 3:17 pm
Reply

I don’t Blame Mimi Faust she’s doing what she got to do for her Daughter , I wouldn’t​ want my Daughter Around her either .





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *