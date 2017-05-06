Mimi Faust Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez – Stevie J Is Furious

Mimi Faust is a woman of her word, she has filed a temporary restraining order against Joseline Hernandez just like she had promised she would, and of course, Stevie J is furious.

Last week, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star marched into Fulton County Superior Court and filed the documents to make sure the bomba Latina never gets near her daughter, Eva, 7.

Fans of the hit show are flabbergasted by Faust’s decision, but she had promised to take action against Stevie J’s baby mama, and she delivered.

The mother of one revealed in past episodes of the VH1 reality series that she wanted Miss Hernandez as far away as possible from her daughter after she made the unfounded claims that Eva’s father, Steven “Stevie J’ Jordan, was a child molester.

Faust noticed that Stevie J was rekindling the flames of love with “The Puerto Rican Princess” after she gave birth to their daughter, Bonnie Bella, and warned him that she would protect Eva from the “crazy woman.”

Talking to “AJC Radio & TV Talk,” Faust said fans, who are insulting her on social media for watching out for her only child, need to more or less butt out.

She explained: “I’m not angry. I’m not jealous. People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.”

She added: “I don’t want my daughter around anyone of that nature.”

Faust said she is disappointed that Stevie J failed to support her and therefore he is forcing her to take legal action to protect their daughter.

She revealed: “If he’s not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were in his foot, he’d do exactly what I’m doing. I don’t understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

Stevie J is said to be annoyed by the move.