Mimi Faust And Estelita Quintero Might Be Forming An Alliance To Go After Joseline Hernandez

Mimi Faust is taking her sweet revenge on Joseline Hernandez by befriending Stevie J’s alleged chick, Estelita Quintero.

It might not surprise many people that Faust is laughing at the woman who fought with her so many times over Stevie J and called Child Protective Services on her.

However, fans of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” might be shocked to know that Faust has taken a step further by having drinks with Quintero to find out what kind of games she is playing with Hernandez and her baby daddy.

Not that long ago, Faust, Tammy Rivera, and Rasheeda Frost sat down at a pizzeria with the beautiful salsa dancer because they wanted to check out her stunning body and learn the truth about her romance with the record producer.

Faust came to the conclusion that Stevie is most likely “hitting that” because he sleeps with everyone who enters his music studio.

At this point, Hernandez is adamant that the Panamanian Goddess is cheating with her man because “Estelita can’t dance, can’t sing so why is Stevie spending hours with her in the studio?”

And most recently, Quintero made Hernandez angry because she shared a hot picture on Instagram where she was showing off too much while hugging Stevie.

A source said: “The Puerto Rican Princess was beyond pissed about the photo. She thinks it is disrespectful for Stevie to be all over his supposed ‘client’ on social media. At this point, she expects nothing less from him.”

The person added that Stevie swears he is faithful, but no one believes him because he has always been a cheater.

The spy explained: “Stevie swears blind that there’s nothing going on between him and Estelita and that it is strictly business.However, Jos is not buying it—because, like, once a cheater always a cheater, right? He cheated on Mimi [Faust] with her, so why wouldn’t he cheat on her with Estelita?”

Another tipster claimed that the rumors of Stevie J being with another woman have made Hernandez sick to her stomach.

The snitch said: “It all started over Estelita. They started fighting over her, and it escalated. Joseline is accusing him of sleeping with Estelita; she says she has the receipts. Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman. Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up, but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita.”

According to the last spy, despite the allegations and the massive fight at an eatery in Atlanta, for Bonnie Bella’s sake, the wild couple is trying to make it work.