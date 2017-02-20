Milo Yiannopoulos Disinvited From CPAC Over Explosive Video About Children

Milo Yiannopoulos, who in an alternate universe, could have become the Republican nominee for president, has been disinvited from speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) after tapes surfaced online where he can be seen defending physical relations between young boys and old men. The Breitbart editor has become in recent weeks the young and cool face of a conservative movement eager to take on the left in the arenas of political correctness and free speech.

When does free speech cross a line into unacceptable behavior? Famous alt-right provocateur Yiannopoulos is discovering that when children are being discussed in a sexual manner, even defenders of free speech on the right will not be happy.

After protests and riots had taken place over an invitation for the British Internet star to speak at Berkeley University in California, Yiannopoulos gained, even more, notoriety in conservative circles as someone willing to risk it all to take the fight to liberals. All of this happened less than one month ago. Liberal commentator Bill Maher defended Yiannopoulos’ right to free speech and invited him on his show, Real Time with Bill Maher, last week.

Some people in the media blasted Maher for giving the troublemaker a mainstream platform and praising him as a person willing to shake things up by making controversial statements. The rise of Yiannopoulos stopped on Monday with those leaked tapes going viral.

Here is a longer cut where Milo Yiannopoulos says that he "is advocating" for legal sex between 13 year olds! & older men. #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/1fiuv7TSKs — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 19, 2017

Matt Schlapp, one of the main conservative players behind CPAC, explained: “Due to the revelation of an offensive video in the past 24 hours condoning pedophilia, the American Conservative Union has decided to rescind the invitation.”

Yiannopoulos, a so-called Internet troll, fought back saying that critics got the story wrong and he was not defending pedophilia.