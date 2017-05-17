Miley Cyrus Wishes She Could Remove “Wrecking Ball” Music Video From History!

Can you imagine Madonna saying that she regrets doing “Like a Virgin”? Well, former Disney star Miley Cyrus revealed that she wishes she wouldn’t have done “Wrecking Ball” and that she’s a good girl now. Maybe there’s still hope for the girl who looked like she was going full “Lindsay Lohan” after all…

The pop star seems concentrated on her new album and even interrupted Jimmy Fallon’s monolog on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday night to unveil her broad plans regarding promoting her single, “Malibu,” telling the host that there’s no better place to talk about Malibu than New York City.

The next morning, Miley showed up in the “Today” show control room and continued with her promotion plans.

The 24-years old singer promised that she would return next week with her entire family for the “Today” concert series to perform “Malibu,” a love song written for the “Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth, which also happens to be her boyfriend.

And for our favorite moment… While playing “Marry, Eff, Kill” about her songs during an appearance at “The Zach Sang Show,” Miley said that she would kill her 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball” if she could.

She revealed that she’s tired of being the girl swinging around naked on a wrecking ball and that she didn’t realize at that time that this thing will follow her forever.

Of course, the singer is now embarrassed about licking that sledgehammer as well! We don’t know, but maybe she was worthy of just holding that hammer, like Thor. Wait, that’s the other Hemsworth…

For the “bad girl turns good after she falls in love” cliche to be complete, Miley revealed that her worst nightmare is “Wrecking Ball” to be played at her funeral.

But hey, no matter what she’ll do, turn into a nun or marry and have many children, the former Disney star will probably always be that naked girl on that wrecking ball, for at least some of us.