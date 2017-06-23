Miley Cyrus Used To Feel A Lack Of Respect But Not Anymore!

Miley Cyrus has accomplished a lot throughout her career, but one thing she always chased was respect. Finally, the singer feels she has attained it.

In a chat with the ITV program, Lorraine, in the United Kingdom on Friday, the 24-year-old singer talked about her evolution as a performer and as an artist.

As most people know, Cyrus has been around ever since she was a little girl.

She performed on the Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana.

Her persona, if you want to call it that, took a drastic turn after 2013 when she gave a controversial concert at the MTV VMA’s along with Robin Thicke.

Miley’s album, Bangerz, came after a publicized breakup with her fiancé of the time, Liam Hemsworth.

The couple got back together in 2016, and her music since then, has taken a more relaxed turn.

Her newest song, “Malibu,” sounds a lot like the way she describes her musical and personal transformation.

In the interview, she spoke about her new found respect, “I feel like I proved what I wanted to do. I feel like I have respect because my charity Happy Hippie has given me that. I feel like I have the respect as an artist that I want, so it’s a less that I have to prove myself, and that gives me a lot of contentment.”

Cyrus revealed she has always been an open book and her fans treat her like a friend and she’s cool with that.

As for how Miley’s fans have treated her in the past. The singer explained, in not so un-smug terms, the fans of Cyrus are “so into her life that they knew her personally.” The 24-year-old thinks that her fans felt as if they owned her and they wanted to keep her the same. However, we argue that most people aren’t as “into her life” as she thinks.