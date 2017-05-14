Miley Cyrus Talks Sobriety And Her Change From Her Old Lifestyle

Miley Cyrus has changed for good. She opened up about her past life in a SiriusXM interview on the weekend about how her life has changed ever since she stopped smoking marijuana.

She jokingly remarked, “Look at my eyes, look at how white they are. They’re clear and open, and I can see and all that.”

It’s great that Miley can see and she has white eyes again!

It doesn’t take much for her to be pleased, does it?

Cyrus has been a cannabis enthusiast for years, kind of like Brad Pitt, but she recently had to quit for personal reasons,

She revealed in a new Billboard interview, “I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever gone without it.”

Ever since that interview, the Hannah Montana star has kept it real!

In the interview, she said a lot of her fans have reached out to her and asked her if she needed to go to meetings to which Miley responded, “No when I want something, I can do it!”

Miley has a lot of confidence and will-power. She said she is capable of starting or quitting whatever she wants and whenever she wants.

“Anything that I want to do, If I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to smoke anymore, and now it’s easy for me.”

Despite her self-control and self-proclaimed confidence, The star said she is still getting used to her newfound lifestyle.

“It’s very weird,” she said.

Cyrus said quitting marijuana has given her a ton of energy and she is excited to apply it to her career and her lifestyle. What do our readers think of Miley, do you think she will be able to stay sober?