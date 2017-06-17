Miley Cyrus Talks About Quitting Weed On The Tonight Show

Can Miley Cyrus turn into a good girl? The 24-years old singer talked with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s Tonight Show and revealed the reasons why she decided to quit smoking weed.

Miley and ganja had a pretty tight connection, but the former Disney star decided that it’s time to move along. But why would a stoner give up a loved habit?

The “Malibu” singer started the story by confessing host Jimmy Fallon that she has been high in most of his shows, adding that it was her drug use that led to some of her more unusual Tonight Show outfits. Yep, not a big surprise here!

Cyrus then revealed that she wants to be eloquent and understood when it comes to her new music, and it wouldn’t have been the case if she was high all the time.

She also said that she’s very passionate about her new work and it’s the most important album that she’s ever made.

But, dramatically speaking, this wasn’t the only reason she stopped smoking weed. It seems that an unsettling recurring nightmare, in which she died on national television, convinced her to take a break from this habit.

Cyrus said that she googled and found out that no one’s ever died from weed, but admitted that no one has ever smoked as much as she did, so there’s no point in taking a risk.

What was Miley’s favorite activity when she was stoned? Well, the singer opened up and said that she liked to hang out with her many pets, especially her pet pig.

Advertisement

We’re glad to see Cyrus up front about her weed “use,” but we can’t stop wondering – how much will this drug free abstinence last?