Miley Cyrus States Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed a Girl’ Is About Her – She Was Only 15 When The Song Came Out!

Miley Cyrus has recently revealed that Katy Perry’s hit song ‘I Kissed a Girl’ is about her. Not that we are completely shocked but the former Hannah Montana was just 15 years old at the time the song came out, so we have to admit, the whole reveal, although somehow not surprising, is still quite disturbing.

Back in 2008 when the world was perhaps not as open to same-sex relationships, Katy Perry created a song in which she proudly claimed she kissed a girl and she liked it.

How scandalous! Not really, but the song was quite controversial at the time and also, super popular!

Now, nine years later, Miley Cyrus claims that the famous lyrics were talking about her!

During a recent interview, the ‘Malibu’ singer started talking about her friendship with Katy Perry.

Miley then went on to reveal that the two pop stars have been very close ever since ‘I Kissed a Girl’ was released.

During that time, ‘Hannah Montana’ was also in its heyday.

Cyrus then revealed that: “When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the ‘Hannah Montana’ movie, and I heard her on the radio, they said, ‘Who’d you write that about?’ And she said me.”

She claimed she was excited to hear Perry’s explanation, but are we all forgetting the star was no older than 15 back in 2008?

But Miley is not the only person Katy Perry has claimed that song is about.

In an older interview, Perry stated that Scarlett Johansson was the woman who inspired the song.

Other times she said Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman were the song’s muses, explaining that every time she would see them walk into a room she would automatically “pucker up.”

In another interview, this time with Howard Stern, the star claimed the song was inspired by real life events, admitting that she really did kiss a girl, but refused to say who.

“It was actually not one particular girl that inspired the song,” she stated when Stern tried his best to get the star to spill the secret.

With all that being said, it’s pretty obvious that the truth is yet hidden.

Miley Cyrus could have inspired Katy Perry’s hit song, but it’s safe to say she wasn’t the only one.

What do you think of Cyrus’s statement? Do you believe the song is really about her and if so, do you find it creepy that she was just 15 at the time?