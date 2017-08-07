FREE NEWSLETTER
Awards

Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendez And Many Others Are Set To Perform At 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Here’s Who Else Will Rock The Stage!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/07/2017
mtv video music awardsSource: etonline.com

The stage for the well awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2017 is set to be taken by many famous artists. Today, it was announced that beloved stars such as Fifth Harmony, Miley Cyrus and even Thirty Seconds to Mars will rock the stage on August 27 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

We have learned that even Katy Perry who is already busy enough hosting the event, will also perform.

But we all know the experienced performer will manage just fine juggling her two gigs.

In addition, this year, the awards show will have a more international feel considering that celebrities such as Ed Sheeran will represent Great Britain.

Shawn Mendez and The Weeknd, who are both Canadian, as well as New Zealand native Lorde will also perform their greatest hit songs.

There are going to be eight VMA categories the fans will be able to vote in, some of them being: Video of the Year, Best Collab and of course, Artist of the Year.

As of now, Kendrick Lamar is in the lead with no less than eight nominations, while The Weeknd and Katy Perry are currently head to head, each having five nominations.

It definitely seems like it is going to be a great awards show and we are very excited to watch it unfold.

Who are your favorites?

