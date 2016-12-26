Miley Cyrus Says Christmas Makes Her Feel Sad – Here’s Why

While most people are excited for the winter holidays, Miley Cyrus says Christmas makes her “sad.”
This is not very surprising at all considering the eccentric outspoken star is known for her straight-forwardness and sense of social justice. This time, Miley chose to critique the Christmas season for its consumerist ways on her personal Instagram.
She started by explaining herself, stating that for her, Christmas was a time when she reflects on the wrong-doings of the world and how sad the expectations of the holidays are. The fact that Christmas has become almost exclusively about shopping saddens Cyrus.
“Call me the grinch but ‘Christmas’ always makes me feel deeply sad. It is filled with so much excessiveness and greed.”
Of course, the activist celebrity could not have missed talking about social fairness, human rights and ultimately acceptance in her post. Therefore, she went on by saying: “I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don’t get everything they wished for due to life’s unfair circumstances!”
[email protected] is what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me. Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet! Thank you to all those who support our mission and I hope EVERYONE has a magically Merry whatever you celebrate!!!!!! #celebrateloveveryday”
“My parents always made Christmas about others,” she explained. “And I hope you find it in your heart to do the same!”
Besides her moving Christmas message, Miley also shared a selfie of her with fiance Liam Hemsworth, captioning it:
“Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop”
I’ve felt the same way about Christmas. I would be pretty neat to develop other traditions the whole family could do incorporated w/the spirit of giving, reaching out and feeling and showing love….like EVERYBODY in the kitchen baking Something to bag up and go play ‘Santa’ to the unexpecting and less fortunate. Or ‘buying out’ resale shop items to give specific things you know someone needs. Taking TO or inviting OVER families, elderly, foster kids, shelter folks, etc who might not otherwise have a Very Merry. Make and take blankets, food, food bowls, brushes, toys, cash to animal shelters…OR A COUPON of your promise of volunteer time or foster parenting, etc. Donate for neutering and spaying services for strays. SO AWESOME YOU ‘ARE BACK’ MILEY…AT LEAST SHOWING ALL OF WHO YOU ARE!!! Love your honesty, young lady!!!! and your heart. (missing George Michael!!!!)