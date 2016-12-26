Miley Cyrus Says Christmas Makes Her Feel Sad – Here’s Why

While most people are excited for the winter holidays, Miley Cyrus says Christmas makes her “sad.”

This is not very surprising at all considering the eccentric outspoken star is known for her straight-forwardness and sense of social justice. This time, Miley chose to critique the Christmas season for its consumerist ways on her personal Instagram.

She started by explaining herself, stating that for her, Christmas was a time when she reflects on the wrong-doings of the world and how sad the expectations of the holidays are. The fact that Christmas has become almost exclusively about shopping saddens Cyrus.

“Call me the grinch but ‘Christmas’ always makes me feel deeply sad. It is filled with so much excessiveness and greed.”

Of course, the activist celebrity could not have missed talking about social fairness, human rights and ultimately acceptance in her post. Therefore, she went on by saying: “I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don’t get everything they wished for due to life’s unfair circumstances!”

[email protected] is what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me. Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet! Thank you to all those who support our mission and I hope EVERYONE has a magically Merry whatever you celebrate!!!!!! #celebrateloveveryday”

“My parents always made Christmas about others,” she explained. “And I hope you find it in your heart to do the same!”

Besides her moving Christmas message, Miley also shared a selfie of her with fiance Liam Hemsworth, captioning it:

“Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop”