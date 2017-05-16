Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry Is Her Oldest Friend In Hollywood!

Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry are currently battling in the pop charts with their two new singles, Malibu and Bon Appetit respectively. Although they’re fighting for the top spot on the charts, fans will never see them fighting in real life.

In an interview with the radio station WKTU’s Cubby and Carolina Bermudez, Miley said Katy has “been a friend of mine for a really long time.”

She went on to say they have been friends for almost ten years, making Perry one of her oldest friends, which to her is kind of strange.

She said it’s “a really long time!”

Miley and Katy’s friendship started back in 2008 when Katy “came out with ‘I Kissed A Girl,'” and Cyrus was still in the middle of doing the Hannah Montana movie.

Miley said she heard her on the radio while she was on her dad’s four-wheeler at the time and the Malibu singer started screaming and freaking out because she liked the song, and eventually was asked to join her on the red carpet at the VMA’s.

Tish Cyrus, Miley’s mother, was a little worried about it at the time because according to the Hannah Montana star, she didn’t want her to go by herself to meet Perry.

Tish went with her and Katy in the limo to protect her from “stranger danger.”

Miley revealed she was asked about starring as Madonna in the unauthorized biopic called Blond Ambition, but unfortunately, she had to shut down the request despite finding the invitation to be a huge compliment.

Cyrus remarked that Paris Jackson would be a much better choice due to the resemblance between the pair.

The pop star has been busy promoting her new record before her performance at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday. She is eager to sing her new single but doesn’t look forward to singing her fan favorite, Wrecking Ball, because it’s one song that just needs to retire according to the young singer.