Miley Cyrus Posed & Shared The New Pic On Instagram

Miley Cyrus has been at the forefront of freeing the nipple, and she did it again. Check out her topless photo in bed.

Even before Miley became a hippie chick, she has always been a fan of going without clothes.

She recently has a beautiful, cozy lazy day at home in bed with her dogs, and she was hanging around topless with her precious animals besides her.

She had to cover the nipple due to Instagram’s strict no nudity rules, and in the same pic, her beloved collie Emu’s head was propped up along her side.

Her wind catcher tattoo on the right side of her ribcage is on full display as she reached her arm up to take the selfie.

Miley loves being nude so much she did an entire music video in the buff with 2013 Wrecking Ball.

While she’s definitely toned down her flesh-flaunting ways since becoming re-engaged to hunk Liam Hemsworth, she’s still got that itch to flaunt her goods.

This time she did it in such a sweet and pure way — with her pups around her — that there’s really nothing sexual about it. It’s just good old clothes-hating Miley having a relaxing day off. She’s chilling so hard she isn’t even wearing any makeup!

She’s chilling so hard she isn’t even wearing any makeup!

It’s just good old clothes-hating Miley having a relaxing day off. She’s chilling so hard she isn’t even wearing any makeup!

She once explained why she loves so much to post nudes on Instagram.

My cover issue of @harpersbazaarus is out tomorrow! #Love 🌺🌸🌹🌺🌸🌹🌺 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

She said to Elle magazine that if you get your breasts out that everyone will pay attention, and once they do pay attention you can say important things and make everyone listen to you.

She’s also shared her political beliefs, saying that ‘Health care is a human right’ when the U.S. Senate was voting on a bill that could have helped repeal Obamacare. In another post, she told her fans that she is heartbroken over President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender citizens serving in the U.S. military.