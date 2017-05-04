Miley Cyrus, Now “Completely Clean”, Traded Smoking Pot for Writing a New Love Song About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is planning on coming back into the spotlight, cleaner and with fresh forces, like you never thought it would be possible.

She appeared on the cover of Billboard magazine, and she opened up about the upcoming stage in her music and acting career, about her political views, and last, but definitely not least, about her romance with Liam Hemsworth.

The 24-year singer and actress made it very clear that she plans on putting her over-the-top props, her nipple pasties and especially her nasty drug use behind her and leave these all in the past where they belong.

On her 2015 album, she used to say, “I love talking to people, and I approach them in a normal. Don’t treat me different, ’cause I’m not’ way. That’s what started this evolution for me, getting out of my Dead Petz phase”.

“People stare at me anyway, but people stare at me a lot when I’m dressed as a f**king cat… I like talking to people that don’t agree with me, but I don’t think I can do that in an aggressive way. I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I’m sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?” – this was her opinion on her 2015 album.

Miley’s transformation includes ditching weed and staying clean. She admitted that she lasted three weeks off pot, and this is the longest she’d ever resist without it.

“I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she said.

She’s also made some changes regarding the people who are in her life, and she made it pretty clear that all these transformations are strictly her own decision.

As an outspoken activist, Cyrus also wants to use this brand new image to open up a dialogue with people who have different political opinions.

It was this particular decision that led to her appearance on The Voice alongside country singer Blake Shelton.

She opened up for the first time about the 2013 split between her and Liam Hemsworth telling us all about how they got back together. “We had to refall for each other”, she admitted.

Cyrus’ new single, “Malibu”, is expected to be released on May 11 and her untitled (for now) album will be out later this year.