Miley Cyrus’ New Single “Malibu” Is Hot And Ready

Miley Cyrus’ new single “Malibu” is finally here. The song saw its debut on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show and it made quite an impression!

Advertisement

The song’s video was directed by both Cyrus and Diane Martel and was released on Thursday.

Miley talked about her album, the inspiration behind the track and why she and her fiancee Liam Hemsworth had to take a timeout.

The former Disney star said that she needed a change and she felt like she could only do it if she’s alone. Miley added that she and Liam had to re-fall for each other.

About her upcoming album, Cyrus said that it’s entirely done on her terms and that she knows exactly where she is right now and what this record should be about.

The 24-years old singer added that her materials are not made for attention and that she never thought about that in her relationship with her fans and audience.

Miley continued and said that this record is a reflection of the fact that she doesn’t really care what people think about her.

Although she finds herself not caring, Cyrus is giving the world a hug and hopes that one day it will love her the way she loves the world.

My new single #Malibu drops tomorrow! (Thursday May 11th!) 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 Tellllll everyone you know to check it out! (📷 by @liamhemsworth !) A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 10, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Earlier in the week, Cyrus gave a teaser about her upcoming song, by posting a few lyrics on Instagram.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer shared the single’s cover art, a pic of her on a grassy field, smiling, and thanked Liam for taking the photo.

Advertisement

On Sunday, May 21, Miley will be performing “Malibu” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, but fans don’t have to wait so long to hear this awesome new single.