Miley Cyrus Makes Weird Comments About Ed Sheeran And John Mayer

In a new interview with Billboard, Miley Cyrus took some subtle shots at John Mayer and Ed Sheeran. While discussing her upcoming new album and single, “Malibu,” the song about her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, Billboard asked her if her new album is “pretty singer-songwriter-y, no?”

To which Miley responded with, “Yeah, but not granola. I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.”

We’re not exactly sure how granola can be used as a comparison here, but Miley seemed pretty sure of herself in the comment. Whatever “granola,” means.

Urban dictionary describes “granola” as someone who is environmentally aware.

So, it’s possible that is what she meant, although Mayer has never been described as someone who is hyper-aware.

She went on to say, “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I would be here writing this song.”

When talking about her decision to write the song that is personal to her she said, “they are going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘this is how I feel?'”

Liam and Miley called off their engagement three years ago but rekindled their romance last year, and they live in Malibu together at the moment.

The young singer said she needed to change so much.

So Miley wanted Liam to make adjustments as well, but apparently, he didn’t want to.

Maybe she thought Liam was a bit too much like granola, so he needed to learn how to tone it down.

She said, “suddenly, you are like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore. We had to refall for each other.”

Miley went on to say there has been a lot of progression in her life as of late. The 21-year-singer doesn’t do drugs anymore or even smoke weed for that matter. She said, “I’m completely clean!”