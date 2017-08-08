Miley Cyrus Finally Announces Next Album: Find Out When ‘Younger Now’ Is Released

It’s finally happening! Miley Cyrus has announced the followup to the 2013 album Bangerz, and it’s much closer than you imagine. Here is when her next album is coming!

She made the exciting announcement late on August 7, and she said that her new album named Younger Now is dropping on September 29 which is next month!

We have waited so long for this album. It's 100% self written, from her heart. Smilers GET YOUR MONEY READY! 😭 #YoungerNow pic.twitter.com/hWJIHfEURE — Younger Now 💋 (@cyrusisbomb) August 8, 2017

This means that new music is just around the corner. She shared the news by uploading a promo picture on her official website featuring an embellished leather jacket and rope script along with the words ‘New Album…9.29’.

Fans are already freaking out over the news that Miley’s 6th studio album is on its way.

‘We have waited so long for this album…Smilers GET YOUR MONEY READY!’ one fan tweeted.

‘THE QUEEN IS FINALLY COMING,’ another wrote. Agreed one fan on Reddit: ‘HOLY F*CK I AM WIGLESS.’ Same here!

It’s also worth nothing that Miley will be performing at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.

It was exhilarating to find out that Katy Perry would be hosting the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, but now we’ve got the full list of performers.

The epic show features performances from Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, 30 Seconds To Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Lorde!

Goin thru my song writing journal in my childhood bedroom @ my family's farm in Nashville Tennessee!!!! #PinkIsntJustAColor #ItsAnAttitude ! 🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸 @ellenvonunwerth @cosmopolitan A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Rumor has it that Miley will release a new single during her performance, and of course, it would be the perfect time to do so!

Finally, there are many fans who agree that the image is not the cover art for the album itself, but for a title single.

Since Miley named her prior album from 2010 Can’t Be Tamed, as well as the record’s lead single. it is not out of the question that she would do the same thing again.

Advertisement

This means we still get to look forward to the official album art for Younger Now! We can’t wait for the new album to come out and we’re dying of curiosity!