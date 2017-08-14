FREE NEWSLETTER
Miley Cyrus Fans Are Furious That She Bailed On Teen Choice Awards Last Minute

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/14/2017
Miley Cyrus’ fans are upset because she canceled her Teen Choice Awards appearance and began tweeting about their disappointment. Miley has not yet revealed the reason for which she skipped but instead, she apologized and announced something huge!

Miley was a total no-show at the Teen Choice Awards, and she canceled her appearance at the very last minute with no warning.

 

#TeamMiley @nbcthevoice Premier Sept 25th !!!!!!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Her fans took to Twitter after it was revealed that she wouldn’t be showing up and vented their frustration online.

Miley has released a statement on Instagram about missing the Teen Choice Awards and announced something fascinating.

‘To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor,’ she began her statement.

After that, Miley announced that ‘My new single/music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday, Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope always to make people smile and shine a light thru my work!’

She also said that she is thankful for all of her fans and she sent all her love to them.

This was a major way to make up the TCA disappointment to her fans.

 

Keep Voting #Malibu Best Pop @vmas 🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Unfortunately, her fans were not ready to forgive and forget the whole thing that easily even after the mind-blowing announcement.

It was especially disappointing to learn that Miley wouldn’t be at the Teen Choice Awards because she was getting a significant honor.

The Malibu singer was being honored with the Ultimate Choice Award for her involvement with the awards show for over a decade. It’s a prestigious award, and she’s only one of six artists to ever receive it.

