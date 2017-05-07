Miley Cyrus Explains Her Widely Criticized Comment On Hip Hop And Rap Culture

Miley Cyrus took to social media to explain some of the controversial comments she made about hip-hop and rap in a recent interview. During the problematic talk with a publication, the star revealed that after getting back together with Liam Hemsworth, she “can’t listen to” rap music anymore.

“That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little,” Cyrus added, explaining that “It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’ — I am so not that.”

Soon after the interview was published, social media users started criticizing her for disregarding and generalizing an entire genre of music that also played a huge part in getting her to fame.

Now, the star explained, in an Instagram post that people usually don’t consider stars talk to the interviewers for hours and that only a small portion of the discussion makes the print.

“To be clear, I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative … but in this particular interview I was asked about rap),” she added.

About Hip-Hop, Miley said she will always celebrate and appreciate it as she has collabed with many talented people in the genre.

Even though it looks like her intentions were good, and the comment was taken out of the context, the star seems to disregard how much she borrowed from rap culture and how much she capitalized on it at some point in her career.

In addition, in 2013 when she released the album “Bangerz,” Miley used the trap scene to make the transition from Disney star to mature pop star.

People pointed out how easy it was for Miley to use black culture to achieve her success and now she criticizes the same misogyny that was found in her music videos as well.

What do you think about this issue?